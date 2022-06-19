Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Perez — To Johana Lauren Lopez Ramos and Omar Perez of Yakima, a daughter, Alaia Maylani Perez, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:21 p.m. on June 2, 2022.
Gonzalez — To Nikkayla Marie Martinez Vargas and Reymon Timothy Gonzalez, a son, Adonis Martinez Gonzalez, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:40 p.m. on June 2, 2022. Grandparents are Marie Martinez of Sunnyside and Candy and Leonardo Gonzalez of Bellingham.
Fausto — To Anette Fausto and Sergio Arturo Fausto Villarreal of Yakima, a son, Axel Fausto, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:59 p.m. on June 2, 2022. Grandparents are Edith Moran Amaro and Manuel Sanchez Rivera, and Sergio Fausto Garcia and Elida Villarreal Moran, all of Mexico.
Loupee-Garoutte — To Ariel Christine Garoutte and Dakota Lee Faling-Loupee of Ellensburg, a daughter, Sophie Lee Loupee-Garoutte, 7 pounds, 12.1 ounces, at 11:22 a.m. on June 3, 2022. Grandparents are Alice Garoutte and Shirley and Jimmy Martin of Ellensburg.
Hernandez — To Briseida Yaritza Hernandez and Felipe Hernandez Jr. of Union Gap, a daughter, Everlee Yaritza Hernandez, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:47 p.m. on June 4, 2022.
Johnston — To Jamie Rosemary Johnston and Andrew Alexander Johnston of Selah, a daughter, Abbigail Rose Johnston, 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces, at 7:32 p.m. on June 5, 2022. Grandparents are Jim and Angie Fife and Russell Johnston and Janie Mills, all of Selah.
