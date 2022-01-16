Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Abundiz — To Joel Abundiz Jr. and Natasha Nicole Ellis of Yakima, a son, Aiden Ray Abundiz, 6 pounds, 14.2 ounces, at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.
Anaya — To Armando and Yesenia Anaya of Toppenish, a daughter, Layla Yelena Anaya, 9 pounds, 11.9 ounces, at 5:55 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021.
Banks — To Nigel Banks and Anastasia Davon Barnes of Yakima, a son, King Isaiah Banks, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:24 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2021.
Barragan — To Jorge Barragan and Angelica Skye Liebert of Yakima, a daughter, Alaïa Skye Barragan, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:07 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2022.
Bookout — To Darnell James Orland Bookout and Valina Valedia Vasquez of Yakima, a son, Zailyn Orland Bookout, 7 pounds, 3.1 ounces, at 7:27 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2022.
Collins — To Christopher Douglas Collins and Vanessa Rose Collins of Yakima, a son, Ripley Douglas Collins, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:52 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2022. Grandparents are Rick and Kathy Perez of Yakima and Doug and Cheryl Collins of Milton.
Crawford — To Kyle Matthew Crawford and Raechel Ann Purdin of Yakima, a boy, Isaac Benjamin Crawford, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:09 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2021.
Farias — To Lorenzo Farias and Graciela Zarate of Yakima, a daughter, Layla Farias, 6 pounds, 9.7 ounces, at 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.
Kohler — To Travis Kohler and Kristin Martin of Naches, a daughter, Maci Rae Kohler, 6 pounds, 0.7 ounces, at 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022. Grandparents are Angie and Curt Martin of Naches and Robin and Jerry Mullins of Naches.
Miller — To Honesty Monique Miller of Yakima, a daughter, Le’Ella Elizabeth-Lanell IV Miller, 5 pounds, 9.3 ounces, at 4:56 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2021.
Moore — To Jared Michael Moore and Emily Elizabeth Moore of Yakima, a son, Thomas Casey Moore, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022. Grandparents are Don and Lori Watson of Yakima and Jeff and Rita Moore of Prosser.
Ohms — To Wade Ohms Jr. and Emmanuelle Wallahee of Yakama Nation, a son, Nacona Dehahi Ohms, 9 pounds, 0.8 ounces, at 12:26 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2022. Grandparents are Mardell Selam and Cyrus Wallahee and Wade Ohms Sr. and Deanna May Aviles-Peters.
Reed — To Amanda Rae Reed of Yakima, a daughter, Jaylen Davina Reed, 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces, at 5 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2021. Grandparents are Tim Reed and Vickie Hurst of Yakima.
Reese — To Nathan Eugene Reese and Ashley Lynn Reese of Yakima, a daughter, Arya Irene Reese, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:41 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021. Grandparents are Kris and Greg Yalovich of Yakima and Jody Reese of Yakima.
Rodriguez — To Johnny Rodriguez and Maria DeJesus Valencia of Wapato, a daughter, Amari Rodriguez, 7 pounds, at 11:43 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2021. Grandparents are Erubey and Reyna Valencia of Wapato.
Schut — To Zachary Samuel Schut and Meagan Ann Peterschmidt Schut of Yakima, a son, Samuel Theodore Schut, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:16 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2021. Grandparents are Mark and Patty Peterschmidt of Yakima and Ken and Renee Schut of Yakima.
