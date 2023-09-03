MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Henderson — To Sarah Michelle Rice and Angel Renee Henderson of Yakima, a son, Noah Michael Henderson, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:44 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2023.
Hendricks — To Brandi and Damon Hendricks of Yakima, a daughter, Sophie Rhonda Hendricks, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:46 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2023.
Gutierrez — To Anita Gutierrez of Toppenish, a daughter, Emily Joanna Gutierrez, 2 pounds, 8.14 ounces, on Aug. 14, 2023.
Rivera — To Carlota Jasmine Garcia and Maximiliano Jr. Rivera of Yakima, a daughter, Aaliyah Brielle Rivera, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:57 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2023.
Castaneda Lopez — To Ana Castaneda and Epifanio Castaneda Avila of Wapato, a son, Angel DeJesus Castaneda Lopez, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:23 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2023.
McPherson — To Ashley McPherson and Mason Yeigh-McPherson of Yakima, a daughter, Everleigh Sky McPherson, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2023.
Minh Le — To Thi Dieu Pham and Tan Minh Le of Yakima, a daughter, Thu Minh Le, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:25 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2023.
Dorman — To Willow Brooke Dickens and Tory Patrick Dorman Jr. of Yakima, a son, Westley Moe Dorman, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:05 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2023.
Valko — To Atheena Lee Shute and Brandon Stanley Valko of Selah, a son, Brody Zane Valko, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:37 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2023. Grandparents are Candi and Stuart Shute and Charlotte and Mike Valko, all of Selah.
Gonzalez — To Angelica Ruby Gonzalez and Saul Gonzalez Serrato of Yakima, a son, Nathanael Gonzalez, 4 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:55 p.m., and a daughter, Quetzaly Gonzalez, 4 pounds, 13.7 ounces, at 1:57 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2023. Grandparents are Raquel Cardenas of Outlook and Maria Evia Serrato and Raul Gonzalez of El Carrizal, Mexico.
Burns — To Elisabeth Paradis and Tyler Burns of Naches, a daughter, Kenzlee Nicole Burns, 6 pounds, 1.5 ounces, at 9:02 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2023.
Stottlemyre — To Selina Martinez and Ryan Stottlemyre of Selah, a daughter, Ella Rosa Stottlemyre, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:11 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2023.
Espinoza — To Kenya Fernonda Gonzalez and Emilio Carlos Espinoza of Selah, a daughter, Ralea Grace Espinoza, 6 pounds, 2.2 ounces, at 2:22 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2023.
Gopher — To Aqua Olney and Leland Gopher of Wapato, a daughter, Azalea Amira-Hazel Gopher, 7 pounds, 4.4 ounces, at 8:57 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2023. Grandparents are Tanya and Kent Olney of Wapato and Belinda Eagleman Gopher and Lee Brock of Seattle and Yakima.
Katzfey — To Martha Andrea Jimenez and Alexander Martin Katzfey of Yakima, a daughter, Micaela J. Katzfey, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2023.
