Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Halliday — To Krista and Adam Halliday of Yakima, a daughter, Adeline Mae Halliday, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:55 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2022.
Berry — To Aleena Marie Gutierrez and Richard Santana Berry Jr. of Yakima, a son, Kai Santana Berry, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2022.
Burgess — To Shantelle Marie Burgess and Tyson James Boyle of Yakima, a son, Gabriel Scott Burgess, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:33 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2022. Grandparents are Laure Burgess of Yakima and Teri Boyle of Yakima.
Gonzalez — To Wendy Gonzalez and Benjamin Andy of Yakima, a daughter, Violet Jennifer Andy Gonzalez, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:02 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2022.
Zupercio — To Rosalia Zupercio and Miguel Villegas Sanchez, a daughter, Sofia Fernanda Villegas Zupercio, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:26 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2022.
Gomez-Jaime — To Thelma M. Gomez and Richard Allan Jaime of Toppenish, a daughter, Teresa Renee Gomez-Jaime, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:22 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2022. Grandparents are Leah and Jesse Gomez of White Swan and Katherine George of Toppenish.
Bahia — To Angelica P. Picardal and Mark Niel Bahia of Yakima, a son, Vince Amex Picardal Bahia, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:39 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2022. Grandparents are Aldrin and Annabelle Picardal of Yakima and Leonardo and Rose Marie Bahia of the Philippines.
Morales — To Maria Morales Rodriguez and Fabian Garcia Quiroz of Yakima, a daughter, Yareli Garcia Morales, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, on Aug. 18, 2022.
Martin — To Shanita Sohappy and Roman Martin of Toppenish, a daughter, Emerie Monroe Martin, 10 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:33 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2022.
Hall — To Payton Dawn Soderstrom and Mason Matthew Hall, a son, Malcolm James Hall, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:26 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2022.
Miranda — To Alejandra Martinez and Ignacio Miranda of Wapato, a daughter, Leyla Noemi Miranda, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, on Aug. 20, 2022. Grandparents are Ruth Tabares of Wapato and Imelda Valladares and Ruben Miranda of Wapato.
Gonzales — To Rikki Gonzales, a daughter, Paisley Marie Gonzales, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:39 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. Grandparents are Shanna Bailey of Yakima and Jesus Gonzales of Selah.
Watershed Birth Center
Johnson — To Christine Schulte and Kyle Johnson of Yakima, a son, Morrison Johnson, 8 pounds, 14.25 ounces, at 2:57 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2022. Grandparents are Debbie and Kerry Schulte of Selah; Suzanne and Milt Brown of Yakima; and Sherman and Loueta Johnson of Yakima.
Rutrough — To Andy and Madeline (Rieger) Rutrough of Selah, a daughter, Fern Rutrough, 6 pounds, 12.5 ounces, at 2:33 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2022. Grandparents are Keith and Rita Rutrough of Boonesmill, Va., and Joe and Susie Rieger of Castle Rock.
Tacoma General Hospital
Goesch — To Stephanie and Nathan Goesch of Port Orchard, a daughter, Rhiannon Serenity Goesch, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:39 a.m. on May 10, 2022. Grandparents are Jim and Carol Jackson and Joel and Margaret Goesch, all of Yakima.
