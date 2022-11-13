Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Killings — To Ashley Nicole and David Carmichael Killings of Yakima, a son, Zhaire Wade-Buck Killings, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:32 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2022.
Floyd — To Tiffany Marie Flores and Corey Wayne Floyd of Yakima, a girl, Bailey Jean Floyd, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:23 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2022. Grandparents are Mark and Tammy Flores and Eva Flores and Doti Baker.
Coronado — To Emily Nicole Castillo and Air Jr. Coronado of Sunnyside, a boy, Axl Lee Rose Coronado, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022.
Moore — To Jessica and Joshua Daniel Hugh Moore of Yakima, a son, Joshua Jordan Moore, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:54 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022.
Jolley — To Kaycee Jean Davis and Anthony Nicholas Jolley of Yakima, a son, Christopher Lee Jolley, 6 pounds, 10.4 ounces, at 3:21 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022. Grandparents are Daniel and Marita Davis of Wiley City and Daniel Jolley and Jodie Sears of Yakima.
Wapsheli — To Samantha Rae and Lyle Wade Wapsheli of Toppenish, a son, Logan Sawyer Wapsheli, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:34 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022.
Prosser Memorial Hospital
Martinez — To Faith Gutierrez and Gilberto Martinez of Grandview, a daughter, 7 pounds 13.1 ounces, on Oct. 7, 2022.
Dennis — To Juliet and Zachary Dennis of Prosser, a son, 7 pounds 6.2 ounces, on Oct. 8, 2022.
