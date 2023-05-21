MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Pablo Chinchilla — To Leslie Chinchilla and Leonel Pablo Huey, a daughter, Mia Jayleen Pablo Chinchilla, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:43 a.m. on May 6, 2023.
Gil — To Brenda L. Zuniga and Salvador Gil of Yakima, a son, Ezael Sebastian Gil, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:45 p.m. on May 5, 2023. Grandparents are Maria M. Zuniga and Maria and Salvador Gil, all of Wapato.
Rojas — To Cassandra Amaya and Nicholas Rojas of Yakima, a daughter, Azalea Love Rojas, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 2:25 p.m. on May 5, 2023.
Rodriguez — To Anja May and Demitre Sebastian Rodriguez of Wapato, a daughter, Valerie Carmen Rodriguez, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:02 a.m. on May 3, 2023. Grandparents are Valerie Sohappy and Jesse Longee of Wapato and Rita and Noel Alaniz of Yakima.
Sichak — To Rianna and Michael Sichak of Yakima, a son, Theo Chance Sichak, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:18 p.m. on May 3, 2023.
DeWeese — To Marissa Lynn and Daniel Jacob DeWeese of Yakima, a daughter, Rhiannon Faye DeWeese, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:26 a.m. on May 1, 2023.
Brock — To Tiffany L. King and Nicholas J. Block of Yakima, a daughter, Amelia Rayne Brock, 10 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:52 p.m. on April 30, 2023. Grandparents are Jake and Amanda King of Yakima.
Van Tuyl — To Jamie Darlene and Joseph Robert Van Tuyl of Yakima, a daughter, Caitlin Darlene Van Tuyl, 5 pounds, 8.6 ounces, at 10:47 p.m. on May 2, 2023.
