MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Alvarez — To Lorena Hurtado and Manuel Alvarez of Union Gap, a son, Noel Eleon Alvarez, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:06 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2023. Grandparents are Maria and Calletano Hurtado of Caldwell, Idaho, and Brenda and Vidal Castillo of Yakima.
Fraser — To Falawn and Joseph Fraser of Naches, a daughter, Kimberly Jade Fraser, 5 pounds, 12.3 ounces, at 6:25 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2023. Grandparents are Scott Ferguson and Tami Hoover of Yakima and Kraig Fraser and Kimberly Ames.
James-Jack — To Krystal James and Sedric Jack of Toppenish, a daughter, Angelina Joyce James-Jack, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:02 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2023.
McMillan — To Mariah Garza and Jerry McMillan of Yakima, a daughter, McKenzie Lee McMillan, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, on Feb. 27, 2023. Grandparents are Isis and Rafael Garza of Yakima and Julie and Jason McMillan.
French — To Andrea and Tyrell French of Harrah, a daughter, Noelani Rae French, 4 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:17 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2023.
Miranda — To Jaimie Mayo and Joachim Miranda of Yakima, a son, Mavric Tray Miranda, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:57 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2023. Grandparents are Wes and Nicole Mayo and Debrah Mayo of Yakima and Dreeka Minner, Trayontay Jones and Consuela Aguilar of Portland.
Bobb — To Anany Scott and Isaac Bobb III of White Swan, a daughter, Daenerys Gracie May Bobb, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:52 p.m. on March 1, 2023. Grandparents are Helena and Scott Gomez of Toppenish and Terie Rodriguez and Bobby Bobb of White Swan.
Sinfit — To Amanda and Andrew Sinfit of Naches, a son, Samuel Dean Sinfit, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:37 a.m. on March 3, 2023.
Jacobi — To Eliana Ramirez and Cody Jacobi of Selah, a daughter, Eleanor Jacobi, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:36 p.m. on March 3, 2023.
