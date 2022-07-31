Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Duran — To Marlene and Alejandro Duran of Wapato, a daughter, Alexandria Love Duran, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:29 p.m. on July 12, 2022.
Olivas — To Chante Marisa Manjarrez and James Cruz Rust-Olivas of Wapato, a son, Jeremiah Alonzo Olivas, 7 pounds, at 1:12 a.m. on July 14, 2022.
Horton — To Tianna Louise and Jace Riley Horton of Yakima, a daughter, Piper Belle Horton, 8 pounds, 0.6 ounces, at 12:15 p.m. on July 14, 2022.
Keightley — To Haley Gail and Joshua James Keightley of Tieton, a daughter, Elsie Jade Keightley, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 3:26 a.m. on July 15, 2022.
Gomez — To Yesika Palacios Sanchez and Juan Alberto Palacios Gomez of Yakima, a son, Junior Palacios Sanchez, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:55 p.m. on July 13, 2022. Grandparents are Israel Sanchez and Elvira Montiel and Primitivo Palacios and Inez Gomez, all of Hidalgo, Mexico.
Zylstra — To Bethany Cook Zylstra and John Lolke Zylstra of Yakima, a daughter, Eliza Vivian Jane Zylstra, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:53 a.m. on July 14, 2022. Grandparents are David and Rachel Cook of Shoreline and Leo and Pamela Zylstra of Onalaska.
Watershed Birth Center
Mirelez — To Caitlin Caraway and David Mirelez of Sunnyside, a son, Myles Mirelez, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 3:28 a.m. on July 13, 2022. Grandparents are Roberta Asher and Raymond Mirelez Sr. of Sunnyside, and Sara Caraway of Yakima.
Cooper — To Harley and Rachel (Johnson) Cooper of Selah, a daughter, Grace Cooper, 9 pounds, 4.75 ounces, at 6:13 a.m. on July 15, 2022. Grandmothers are Tara Briggs of Yakima, and Laura Cook of Selah.
Babcock — To Jesse and Rosebud (Olea) Babcock of Yakima, a son, John Babcock, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:41 a.m. on July 20, 2022. Grandparents are Jenni & Mike Babcock of Springfield, Ore., and Theresa and Kevin Olea of Longview.
