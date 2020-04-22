Bird Alert
Put out those hummingbird feeders — the hummers are arriving. This week we had a report that a calliope hummingbird and a rufous hummingbird visited a feeder in a W. Chestnut Avenue yard. A calliope hummingbird was also noted as the first hummingbird of the year to visit the feeder at residence on Wide Hollow Road. While our predominant hummer is the rufous, spring migration gives us a good chance of attracting the smallest bird in the United States, the calliope hummingbird who actually breeds in meadows and open forests high in chilly northwestern mountains. It shouldn’t be too long until we start seeing black-chinned hummingbirds arrive.
Many of you are spending a lot more time around home than usual and this gives you the opportunity to enjoy watching birds in your yards or at your feeders. One 18th Avenue resident reported that a male purple finch had visited their yard feeders. She noted that now that she works from home she is able to enjoy a yard that is now full with the sights and sounds of white-crowned sparrows, California scrub jays, fox sparrow, and ruby-crowned kinglets.
One local birder was in his yard pulling weeds when he heard the prehistoric sound of 24 sandhill cranes as they flew north a bit west of 40th Avenue from Nob Hill Blvd towards Tieton Drive.
Please email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/yakimaaudubon/ or visit our website at http://yakimaaudubon.org/