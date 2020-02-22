Here’s the final installment of my three-part Top Ten series. While gardeners deliberated for days before they could name their favorite perennial, small tree or shrub, they could name their worst nightmare in a heartbeat. Here are 10 nominations to the Hall of Horticultural Horror.
Darrell and Linda DeHart are sure many people love Oregon grape, but they do not. Birds love the berries (they stain concrete), but drop them all over the garden. The next time you look, another plant has sprouted. Oregon grape establishes quickly, and can aggressively grow under fences before you know it. It’s nearly impossible to get rid of.
Judith McDonald wanted to emphasize the steps up to the front door of her Victorian-era home with some evergreens, so she planted a pair of “Blue Point” junipers. When one of them “tried to die”, she removed a few dead branches. The other plant grew cylindrical and tall, but the pruned juniper never got bigger. Sadly, she removed the stunted one first, and then the nice-looking-but-forever-off-balanced tall one.
In 1992, Andrea Altmayer planted a huge new garden of shrubs and perennials, and mulched the beds with bark. Fragaria “Pink Panda” sounded like the perfect groundcover to blanket all those brown chips. Twenty-eight years later, the spreading runners of “Pink Panda” have swallowed up everything in their path. Though she vows to never give up trying to get rid of “Pink Panda,” Andrea concedes that this is a battle she’ll never win.
“They were there when I arrived, and they were there when I left.” Melody Westmoreland inherited a garden where hollyhocks were everywhere! Perhaps the previous owner had inherited them, too. Melody could not contain them in an otherwise well-arranged and planned garden. As soon as she uprooted one, another would appear in some random spot. “Even though these lovely flowers have graced gardens for centuries, hollyhocks will never be planted in any garden of mine.”
Patty Dion describes tarragon as a useful culinary herb with lovely flowers. She planted it at the edge of her flower garden, where it immediately started spreading. No problem. She was using it in recipes and bouquets. After it took over that end of the garden, she dug up the mother plant and replanted it in a large plastic pot, buried up to the rim. This attractive thug will escape through the holes in the bottom of the pot and over the edge if you don’t watch it.
Mint looks, smells, and tastes great; but it’s the devil in disguise, according to Phyllis Pugnetti. Highly invasive, mint reproduces from seeds, roots or stems. “If you want to grow mint, plant it in a pot at least 3 feet from any soil. Do not add it to a compost pile or your yard waste collection bin. Treat it with respect and you’ll love mint!
Chinese Lantern (Physalis alkekengi) became Cathy LeCompte’s garden nightmare. She bought a start at a plant sale, since it looked exotic in a picture. It should have come with a warning label. It behaved well for a few years, planted on the east side of her home. She spent the next years pulling it up from the west side of her home, where it had aggressively spread. Her solution to constantly pulling up invasive shoots? “I moved to a new home.”
Years ago, planting chives seemed like a no-brainer for Karen Orange. She loved their taste and smell, and usefulness as a garnish. Chives have now invaded her garden. “Pulling them out just removes the tops, and they grow back quickly. Digging them out always leaves a few little bulbs that immediately re-sprout. Moving soil around seems to allow the bulbs to tag along and sprout up in new places. Now I plant them in containers and clip off the blossoms before the seeds spread.”
Years ago, newlywed Amber Knox found some sprouted red potatoes in the cupboard. Virtuously thrifty, she planted them, and enjoyed new potatoes that fall. However, every year after, no matter how thoroughly she dug, potatoes returned. “They took over the walkway, smothered the kiddos’ first garden plot, and weakened the retaining wall. They were really tasty, but I didn’t dare take any with us when we moved.”
Curtis Sundquist learned the hard way that in his quest to find interesting plants, it’s easy to make purchases based on the flowers pictured on the labels, and without researching plant characteristics. When he planted Mountain Bluet (Centaurea montana), he didn’t know that it’s closely related to knapweeds. It’s become a “thug” in his garden, the same way knapweeds take over fields. “It just looks better doing so.”