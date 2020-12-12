Americans have always turned to the soil in hard times to manage fear and uncertainty. Last March, facing the growing wreckage of COVID-19, we once again found comfort and refuge in our gardens.
Gardeners are optimists, with lots of practice seeing half-full cups and silver linings. We gave thanks that the outbreak came at the start of a long-awaited growing season. You might be alone in the garden, but are never isolated when Nature is your dependable companion.
We reassured each other that things could be worse. What would it be like if the virus had attacked in the dark, cold days of December when much of our garden was sleeping?
We’re finding out.
During challenging and isolating times, a sense of community is more important than ever. Adaptable and resilient, we found new ways to stay connected. We joined Zoom’s global village and went to weddings, graduations, happy hours and Thanksgiving dinner.
The best way to learn about gardening is to work beside other gardeners. Until that’s possible again, think of the internet as a global garden and a vast reservoir of know-how.
It can also be a much-needed escape from the dark, cold days of December to high-season in the world’s most beautiful gardens.
A favorite site of my husband’s is www.gardenprofessors.com. A group of university professors from across the United States translate scientific information for our gardens and landscapes in a way that informs AND entertains. Their blog started in 2009, followed in 2011 with a Facebook page and discussion group. According to WSU’s Linda Chalker-Scott, one of the group’s founders and contributors, those two additions have the distinction of “being the first, and possibly only, exclusively science-based gardening groups on Facebook.” Many of our long-cherished gardening practices were really myths, busted wide open by this formidable group. New contributors make it possible for new posts to be added daily.
Erin Benzakein’s first flower delivery was a Mason jar filled with her home-grown sweet peas. The recipient, a total stranger, buried her face in the flowers, eyes filling with tears as she recalled memories of her grandmother’s garden. In that moment, Erin realized the impact of a simple bouquet, and that her calling was “making other people’s lives more beautiful with flowers.” Since that epiphany, her flower farm in Mount Vernon has been featured in Martha Stewart’s “Living”, her books became New York Times bestsellers, and a documentary about Floret Farm is in the works for the Magnolia Network. For inspiration as well as education, www.floretflowers.com could be my favorite gardening website.
If you’re worried that you’ll run out of television series to binge, Monty Don, possibly the world’s best known gardener, has you covered. In addition to hosting the “Gardeners’ World” on BBC for 16 years, he has a long list of popular series including “Around the World in 80 Gardens” and “The Secret History of the British Garden.” Your vacation plans may have been scrapped this year, but you can still visit the gardens of Italy, France, Japan, and America, with Monty leading the tour. He’s produced a delightful series on each country. Find him on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube.
When I asked local Master Gardeners about their favorites, Joe Lamp’l’s “Growing a Greener World” was mentioned again and again. His Emmy Award-winning show on PBS covers everything from edible gardening to urban homesteading and hobby farming. The final episode of Season 11, which aired two weeks ago, focused on home gardeners serving their communities through gardening during the pandemic. “Growing a Greener World” also features three different gardening podcasts. Joe must never sleep. He produces a new episode every Thursday for his newest podcast, “The joe gardener Show.”
I just discovered www.susansinthegarden. Susan Mulvihill is a Spokane County Master Gardener, author of two gardening handbooks, and a gardening columnist for Spokesman Review. Her Zone 5b garden was featured on “Growing a Greener World” in June, 2017. One of the ways she reaches gardeners is through a series of how-to videos, and she’s made hundreds. All of them are indexed in the ‘Videos’ section of her website, and you can watch them on her “Susan’s In the Garden” YouTube channel. The website also features an index of her gardening columns.
Not even a pandemic could cancel the Yakima Area Arboretum’s Garden Tour this year. Go to www.ahtrees.org, click on “videos,” and tour five splendid Yakima gardens virtually. Overhead panoramas shot by drone photography, and the engaging narration of local plantsman Jeff Van Troba remind us that, when it comes to beautiful gardens, “there’s no place like home.”