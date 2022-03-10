Justin Van De Brake's senior season in the Washington State baseball program is off to a hot start with Pac-12 play set to start on Friday.
The leftfielder from West Valley is batting .319 through 12 games with a team-best 10 RBI and on Sunday was named to the all-tournament team at the Frisco Classic in Texas, where he recorded a pair of three-hit games.
In the Frisco finale on Sunday, Van De Brake was 3-for-4 with a double against Iowa. The day before he clubbed his first home run of the season against Wichita State.
Van De Brake, a JUCO All-American while at Tacoma and in his third season with the Cougars, started 40 games last season but missed the last eight contests after being hit by a pitch.
The Cougars (7-5) are hosting fourth-ranked Oregon State for a three-game series starting Friday that opens Pac-12 play and is WSU's home debut.
-
HAIDEN DRURY (Toppenish), a freshman at Utah Valley, earned a berth to the NCAA Championships with a fifth-place finish at 133 pounds at the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Okla., last weekend.
Drury, seeded sixth, reached the semifinals and finished 2-2, closing out his conference tournament with a 2-1 decision over Tony Madrigal of Oklahoma. Drury narrowly missed a trip to nationals last year with a sixth-place conference finish while at Fresno State.
The four-time state champion from Toppenish owns a 19-6 season record and will have No. 17 seed at the NCAA Championships, which will be held March 17-19 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. He will open against No. 16 seed Josh Koderhandt (25-8) of Navy.
-
EMILEE MALDONADO (Sunnyside), a senior at Providence, earned Frontier Conference first-team honors for the fourth time last week and is averaging a team-high 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists as the Argos take a No. 5 seed into the NAIA National Championships on Friday.
Maldonado led the conference in assists and finished third in points and three-point percentage. She also surpassed 2,000 career points on Feb. 5. Providence (25-6) opens Friday against No. 12 Talladega in Alexandria, La.
-
ABBY RODRIGUEZ (Prosser), a junior at Baldwin Wallace, won the shot put with a career-best throw of 43 feet, 9 inches at the OAC Indoor Championships on Feb. 25-26. Rodriguez is a 4.0 student at the NCAA Div. III college in Berea, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.