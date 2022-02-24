Maya Cunningham, an Eisenhower graduate and junior at the University of Evansville, broke the school record in the 400-yard individual medley at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships last weekend.
Cunningham clocked 4 minutes, 26.77 seconds in Friday’s prelims to break the record and then placed third in Saturday’s final to earn all-MVC first-team honors, Evansville’s first to do so in four years. She also earned top-10 finishes in the 200 fly and 200 IM.
The 400 IM record is Cunningham’s second. She also owns Evansville’s best mark ever in the 200 fly.
“Maya is the star of the night,” said UE swimming coach Stuart Wilson. “To break a school record and finish in the top three at conference is a tremendous accomplishment.”
GILLYAN LANDIS (West Valley), a freshman at Linfield, led her Northwest Conference team in scoring (11.4 ppg), rebounding (5.8) and field-goal percentage (44.4) in her debut collegiate season. Landis started all 24 games for the Wildcats and paced the NWC in blocked shots with 32. With season highs of 22 points and 14 rebounds, she earned all-NWC honorable mention honors.
CALEB BELTON (Zillah), a graduate student at Whitworth, posted a scoring average of 70.78 during the fall golf season and earned Northwest Conference first-team honors. He helped Whitworth rank 12th in the nation out of 288 NCAA Division III programs. The former Yakima Amateur Champion had two tournament victories, including a 6-under effort at the George Fox Invitational, and was paired with his brother Cole Belton from Northwest Nazarene at the Lewis-Clark State Invitational.
