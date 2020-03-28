MADRID — Athletes and musicians took part in an online global music festival organized by the Spanish league that raised more than 625,000 euros ($690,000) for the fight against the coronavirus on Saturday.
Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué, Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos and tennis star Rafael Nadal were among those who participated in the charity event organized to raise funds for the purchase of medical supplies and to support fans confined to their homes.
Celebrities in the festival also included singers Aitana, Alejandro Sanz, Beret and Luis Fonsi, actress Danna Paola, music bands Morat and Taburete, and Chinese pianist Lang Lang.
“It’s a very difficult situation, and for the league to be able to do something like this, it makes players, clubs and fans very proud,” Barcelona captain Piqué said.
“It’s nice to see that when people need us, we can unite. I’m proud to be part of something like this,” Pique added. “It will be difficult, we will have to go through some difficult moments. People close to us will suffer, some of us will suffer first-hand, but together we have to overcome this, and I believe that together we are invincible.”
The athletes and celebrities participated from their homes in the four-hour event shown live to 180 countries through the league’s international broadcasters and streamed via YouTube and Facebook.
Barcelona donates 30,000 masks: Barcelona has delivered 30,000 masks to the Catalonia government to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, the club said.
The masks were made in China and donated by insurance company Taiping, a regional partner of the club.
Barcelona said the “daily use” masks will be distributed to nursing homes.
Ronaldo, Juventus teammates agree to forgo wages: Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates along with coach Maurizio Sarri agreed to forgo 90 million euros ($100 million) in wages to help the club during the coronavirus crisis.
The club said the money amounted to four months worth of wages, a third of players’ salaries.
Goalie gear-maker shifts to medical supplies: Canadian hockey goalie equipment manufacturer Brian’s Custom Sports has begun producing medical supplies for hospitals in and around southwestern Ontario.
The company in Kingsville was originally approached by public health officials about its surplus of double-sided tape and foam. But when the Ontario government closed nonessential businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the company was asked to change its production.
Now its 15-person sewing team is producing medical gowns for front-line medical workers for Windsor-Essex EMS.
Lawrence, girlfriend announce plans for relief fund: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend Marissa Mowry have created the “Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry COVID-19 Relief Fund.” The description states that the fund will raise money to provide direct assistance to families affected by the current pandemic.
You can donate to the fund at https://www.communityfoundationnwga.org/lawrence-mowry-fund.
Edmonds hospitalized, undergoing tests: Retired Angels and Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds used his Instagram account to reveal he was being tested for the new coronavirus.
“Held off as long as I could,” he captioned an image of himself wearing a surgical mask in a hospital bed. “I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke.”
Knicks owner tests positive: James Dolan, the executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Company and owner of the Knicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Dolan is the first U.S. major pro sports owner known to have tested positive for the virus. He also owns the NHL’s New York Rangers.