Over the last year, news headlines and social media feeds have been filled with talk of stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, small business grants and the many, many ways that Americans are endeavoring to make ends meet.
Of course, whenever money and finances are involved, topics like fraud, credit card ripoffs, identity theft and tax refund scams are sure to follow. In addition, due to the heavy economic toll that the pandemic has taken, it’s no surprise that financial literacy and security education are forefront in many people’s minds these days.
In support of the folks who have questions or need the important resources, Yakima Valley Libraries has partnered with the Consumer Protection Division of the Washington State Attorney General’s office to promote National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW), from Feb. 28-March 6.
The week, which is backed by the Federal Trade Commission, is billed as “a time to help people understand their consumer rights and make well-informed decisions about money.”
In support of those goals, YVL will virtually cohost two interactive, informational presentations designed to help answer your questions about various consumer protection topics, such as: the best way to use credit, how to shop for a used car and tips for ensuring your financial safety online.
Online sessions, one in English and one in Spanish, will be hosted via Zoom as follows:
• Tuesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (English)
• Wednesday, March 3,
6 p.m.-7 p.m. (Spanish)
Both virtual sessions are free to attend, and patrons are invited to register online using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/YVLconsumer101.
Staff from the Office of the Attorney General will cover a variety of consumer protection topics, including protecting yourself from fraud, an overview of rental contract cancellation and renters’ rights, in addition pandemic-related concerns, such as identifying and reporting counterfeit vaccines and price gouging.
Each session will include time for participants to ask questions of the Consumer Protection Division staff, and will be recorded for on-demand viewing via the YVL YouTube channel.
For more information about the resources and services provided by Washington State’s Consumer Resource Division, visit: www.atg.wa.gov/consumer-protection.
And don’t forget that
Yakima Valley Libraries offers
a ton of resources, books and study guides to help guide you through your specific consumer-related questions or interests, including:
• “Beyond Piggy Banks and Lemonade Stands: How to Teach Young Kids About Finance,” by Liz Frazier
• “Your Score: An Insider’s Secrets to Understanding, Controlling, and Protecting Your Credit Score,” by Anthony Davenport
• “Protecting Your Internet Identity,” by Ted Claypoole
• “Debt 101: From Interest Rates and Credit Scores to Student Loans and Debt Payoff Strategies,” by Michele Cagan
• “Pogue’s Basics: Money — Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System,” by David Pogue
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. Learn more at www.yvl.org.