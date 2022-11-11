Tech Sgt. Arne “Sandy” Ranta joined the U.S. Army on Feb. 19, 1942.
His basic training was at Camp Roberts, California, where he saw a poster about new type of soldier paying an additional $50 per month. Coming out of the Depression, that sounded pretty good.
He was sent to Fort Benning, Georgia for training as a paratrooper, a soldier who would jump at night from an airplane behind enemy lines, carrying with them what they would need to survive fighting until the regular Army reached them. After receiving his jump wings, and jump boots, which distinguished paratroopers from foot soldiers, he was sent to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he joined the 2nd Platoon, Company E, 2nd Battalion of the 504 Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82 Airborne Division. The 504 PIR motto was “Strike Hold”.
They left for North Africa in April 1943. During the war, he made three combat jumps, at Sicily, Salerno in Italy, and near Nijmegen in Holland. He also had two beach landings, including at Anzio in Italy. When at Anzio, he was wounded the first time. His second wound happened Feb. 3, 1945, and knocked him out of the war. The wounds were so severe, he didn’t get back to his home in Montana until late October 1945.
For the rest of his life, he carried with him two pieces of shrapnel the doctors couldn’t remove. These, and his memories, were a constant reminder of what he had been through, the friends he lost, and what he had to do to survive.
Following the war, he found he was one of only 10 men to make it home out of approximately 150 officers and men of the original E Company, 504 PIR that left the U.S. in 1943. All the rest died during the war. (As did many replacements who joined them throughout the war.) Like most who have served, he wondered why he survived when so many didn’t. And like most of the Greatest Generation, he did his best to carry on a normal life. He came home, married his sweetheart and raised three sons.
He passed away in 1998 and, along with his wife who died in 2020, is interred in the Missoula, Montana, cemetery with most of their families. The two shrapnel pieces were returned to his family after he was cremated, and are with his Purple Heart medal, a reminder of what he went through before he could raise his family. AATW (Airborne All The Way)
