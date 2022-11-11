1st Sgt. Arne R. Ranta served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1992.
During his tour, he served in Korea twice, Germany twice, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma twice, and at Fort Lewis in Washington three times. While at Fort Sill, he was a drill instructor. In Germany he was an instructor of various artillery weapon systems as he traveled to different NATO bases around Europe.
When stationed at Fort Lewis, he would make trips to the Yakima Firing (Training) Center. He proudly served his country during the Cold War, a time of tension between the United States and the Soviet Union. He was one of many service men and women who stood ready to defend our country from possible aggression.
