The Apple Cup won’t be the final game of Washington or Washington State’s regular, but the intrastate rivalry will still maintain some sense of familiarity during the most unfamiliar of years.
The 113th edition of the Apple Cup will be the fifth of seven games the Cougars will play during a truncated 2020 season and will take place in Pullman on Nov. 27 — the Friday after Thanksgiving.
It will be the first Apple Cup with Jimmy Lake as the Huskies’ coach, and the first for Nick Rolovich at Washington State.
The rivalry will be the first of back-to-back Friday night games for Washington State, which will play its first of two crossover games against USC on Dec. 4 at Memorial Coliseum.
All Pac-12 teams not participating in the conference title game will play a second crossover game on Dec. 19.
While the Cougars have the advantage of facing their two toughest Pac-12 North rivals at home — those being Oregon and Washington — they seemingly drew the most challenging crossover game for a North team, visiting Clay Helton’s Trojans.
Washington, meanwhile, will visit the Ducks on Dec. 12 to cap the regular season. The Apple Cup is the lone Friday on the Huskies’ schedule, and they will host Arizona on Nov. 21 in the crossover.
After much discussion the past year about the potential for early kickoffs there will indeed be a 9 a.m. kickoff on the opening Saturday, Nov. 7 — featuring USC and Arizona State.