In the time since Yakima Valley Libraries temporarily closed our doors in alignment with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay-at-Home order, library administration and managers have been working on plans for safely resuming the provision of library services once we are allowed to do so.
While we cannot provide an exact date by which the Library District will be able to resume limited or full services, we understand that many of our patrons have questions about what comes next.
We appreciate your questions — they are a clear indication that you value the library and the services it provides. The following items are answers to some of the most common questions we have received from patrons since closing to the public.
It is our hope that sharing them here will provide additional clarity regarding why the Library District temporarily closed and when we will be able to reopen.
Why did the library close to the public?
Based on Gov. Inslee’s Stay-at-Home order, we temporarily closed to the public effective Tuesday, March 17, in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and to ensure the health and safety of our staff and our patrons.
Why can’t the library provide curbside services?
Just like schools, businesses and churches, all public libraries throughout Washington are required to adhere to the guidelines laid out in the State’s Phased Reopening Plan. Under those guidelines, Yakima Valley Libraries is not allowed to provide curbside library services until Yakima County enters Phase 2 of the State’s Phased Reopening Plan.
For more information about the State’s Phased Reopening Plan, please see: https://www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/SafeStartPhasedReopening.pdf
What library services will be available when the county enters Phase II?
Based on the State’s Phased Reopening Plan, once Yakima County enters Phase 2, Yakima Valley Libraries will only be allowed to provide limited services via curbside pickup. This service will allow patrons to request materials online or by phone, and schedule a time to pick those items up curbside at their preferred community library.
It is important to note, however, that under State requirements, library buildings will remain closed to the public during Phase 2.
How do you plan to clean and sanitize library materials?
Once we are allowed to provide curbside pickup, Yakima Valley Libraries will follow state-issued guidelines that outline health and safety protocols for the provision of library services.
Those guidelines include, but are not limited to, the following:
- 72-hour quarantine of returned library materials
- Use of personal protective equipment by all library staff
- No-contact procedures for curbside services
- Regular sanitization of staff work areas and high-touch surfaces
A more comprehensive overview of this information will be available once the county enters Phase 2 and Yakima Valley Libraries is able to begin providing curbside service.
In the meantime, please know that we miss you, and are looking forward to resuming library operations, even on a modified basis, as soon as the current situation allows.
And finally, please accept our sincere gratitude for your patience and understanding as we navigate this uncharted territory together.