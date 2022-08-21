The 16th annual Paws in the Pool attracted dogs and their owners to Franklin Pool on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
From 2-4 p.m., four-legged swimmers and humans came to Franklin Pool, 2101 Tieton Drive, to cool down in the water on the last day of summer operations.
The annual event was put on by the city of Yakima Parks and Recreation.
Dogs were running around the pool, chasing loose balls, jumping into waiting arms of owners. Small bells chimed and name tags rattled as dogs shook water off themselves.
The air was filled with the familiar smell of wet dog, chlorine and the accidental piles of relief. Life guards were on hand to hose down messes while people had to watch their steps.
Names like Zoey and Oliver were yelled several times by concerned owners, while several ears perked but not the ones intended.
Small yips and yaps matched the volume of life guard whistles.
Lifeguards Ella Steinhilb, 16, and Nicole Gonzalez, 21, both of Yakima, were stationed at a table, accepting donations for the Yakima Humane Society and handing out treats to dogs, stating they had the best seat in the pool for viewing and petting curious dogs.
“It's just been so fun, such a good day. I already saw a dog pee on one of the guards. That was funny, that was the best part,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez and Steinhilb both laughed about the accident.
“They're all so sweet and I love them all. Like literally, they're all so happy,” Steinhilb said.
Dogs swam for free, and owners had to pay a general admission price. Outside the fenced area of the pool, there were groups of onlookers, watching dogs have free reign of Franklin Pool.
Relaxing in the shade of the water slide, David Prentice of Yakima, sat with his dog Nola. They come every year to Paws in the Pool. “This event is the best day for us,” he said.
Nola sat with Prentice, enjoying head scratches while keeping a keen eye on the pool. She ran back and forth between the edge of the pool and the shady spot.
Patricia Cipriano walked in the wading pool, holding her two-year-old Boston Terrier in her arms while he was taking a break from swimming. "I named him Puppy," Cipriano said. Puppy's head turned from left to right, surveying all the activity around him.
