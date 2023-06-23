Bright sunshine and warm but not-too-hot conditions greeted workers at Barrett Orchards as they began picking Rainier cherries early Thursday morning.

Working in blocks of cherry trees just below the crest of Pecks Canyon Road, pickers found branches filled with the light red and yellow fruit, and boxes were filling quickly, too.

“The early Rainiers are doing really well,” orchard owner Mark Barrett said. “It’s already better (than last year) because we’re actually picking Rainiers for the warehouse, and we’re picking quite a few of them.

PHOTOS: Cherry harvest at Barrett Orchards Workers harvest rainier cherries at Barrett Orchards in Yakima, Wash., on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

“The crop looks great. We’re just hoping for the weather to hold out,” he added. “Right now we have perfect weather for getting some good size.”

Barrett’s optimism is shared by other orchard owners and fruit industry leaders as the 2023 cherry harvest is underway throughout the Yakima Valley and the Pacific Northwest.

B.J. Thurlby, president of the Washington State Fruit Commission, said Northwest cherry growers have more than 1 million 20-pound equivalent boxes of cherries to date as early varieties such as Rainiers are being picked this week.

Although this year’s crop had a bit of a late start, Thurlby and the commission estimate a 2023 crop of 19.9 million 20-pound boxes. That would be a significant rebound from the 13.3 million boxes harvested last year, a 34.5% decline from 2021.

“We have another two months of cherry harvest ahead of us and we are expecting to have a big July,” Thurlby told the Yakima Herald-Republic on Wednesday.

California competition

Thurlby spent this week hosting groups of buyers from Thailand and Vietnam, who he said enjoyed the chance to view and taste Washington state cherries as they grow.

“Seeing them buy cherries as we travel (around the region) is a big positive and a great way to kick off the 2023 season,” he said.

One factor that might not be a positive for Northwest cherry growers is the “monster” crop that was set and is still being harvested in California, Thurlby said.

The Golden State’s growers have so far shipped more than 7 million 18-pound equivalent boxes of cherries in June, as their crop developed three weeks later than normal.

“Unfortunately, they predicted a crop of 8.7 million boxes and now they are saying that it looks more like 12 million,” Thurlby said. “The market is saturated with cherries from California … which is a major issue for our crop."

“The good news is that retailers and importers have been patiently waiting for our crop to mature and they are currently in the process of switching out of California (cherries) and moving their purchasing up here to the Northwest,” he added.

Most years, the California cherry crop is done shipping by mid-June. Thurlby said California growers seldom ship more than 1 million boxes during June, and the most they have previously shipped this month was 5 million boxes in 2012.

“This year it looks like they will ship over 8 million boxes in June and they will have fruit available into July,” Thurlby said. “Between our crop and the California crop there will be plenty of cherries for the Fourth of July holiday.”

Dark cherry development

Cherry growing conditions need to be warm enough for blooms and pollination in spring, but not too hot to stunt the fruit’s growth and development, as was the case when the record-setting “heat dome” settled over the Yakima Valley in June 2021.

Earlier this spring, Travis Allan with Allan Brothers Fruit and Sean Gilbert with Gilbert Orchards said cool stretches of weather — such as the 60s and 70s observed in Yakima this week — are less stressful on the cherry trees than scorching hot temperatures.

A slightly cooler-than-normal spring has delayed the 2023 cherry crop slightly, but it appears to be developing nicely as the summer weather kicks in, Barrett and other growers observed.

“We’re picking a few of the dark cherries that are ready, mostly the Tieton variety, but the other dark cherries aren’t quite a good size yet,” Barrett said Thursday. “This year’s crop is a bit later than normal, but we’re catching up. We’ll probably be picking through July.”

On Thursday, Barrett had a crew of 10 workers picking Rainiers and he hopes to find more workers when sweet, dark varieties such as Bings are ready for harvest.

“It’s hard to find workers. I’m certainly not turning anybody away,” he said, adding that because Barrett Orchards grows a variety of crops, he can keep a core of reliable workers busy throughout the harvest season.

Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, noted last month that finding workers is always a concern for growers, and this year brings two additional factors: the ongoing phase-in of overtime pay and new heat-exposure rules set by the Washington Labor & Industries department.

In 2023, agricultural workers must be paid time-and-a-half after working 48 hours as part of a three-year phase-in of overtime rules established by the Legislature.

Overall, DeVaney expects the trend of increasing use of temporary guest workers through the federal H-2A program to continue this season.

The harvest outlook is optimistic as cherries grow and ripen on trees throughout the Yakima Valley, Thurlby said Wednesday.

“We have had some really good growing weather the past month and we expect to really ramp up harvest over the next week,” Thurlby said. “We are just finishing up our early varieties and will begin picking Bings over the next few days.”