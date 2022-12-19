A mammoth tooth fossil found at Damman Elementary School in 2020 is now on display at the school.
Josh Bacchus, who works for Belsaas and Smith Construction, said he and his co-workers were working on expanding the school two years ago when they spotted something orange with grooves poking out of the ground.
“I’m like, ‘Hey, that’s a mammoth tooth’ as I’m walking by,” Bacchus said. “They’re like, ‘yeah, right.’”
Upon further inspection, the artifact was confirmed to indeed be a tooth, Bacchus said.
Unfortunately, the tooth was broken during excavation, but Bacchus said the paleontologist who visited was able to put it back together.
“They dated it at about 16,000 years old,” Bacchus said.
The fossil was found about 8 feet underground as the team was digging for a new septic tank, Bacchus said.
Some other small bone fragments were also found near the tooth, and more digging would have occurred, but since the fossil was found in river rock the paleontologist determined it had rolled downstream and there wouldn’t be anything else, Bacchus explained.
“It’s like hitting a slot machine,” Bacchus said. “We happened to hit the right spot at the right time.”
Bacchus said that when construction was complete, mammoth footprints were put into the concrete at the site the tooth was found, and T-shirts were made for the students to celebrate their new mascot: the Damman Mammoths.
“Students and their families, as well as the staff, were all really excited over the discovery of the mammoth tooth,” wrote Damman principal Marsha Smith. “We’d never actually found a dragon artifact on the grounds, so adopting the mammoth as our new mascot made good sense!,” she said, referring to the school's old mascot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.