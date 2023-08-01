Two years ago Michala King was struggling to fully enter adulthood.
She said her parents were caring and supportive, but she just struggled with life, which led to her having no place to live.
“My family was really good; I was just the troublemaker,” the 23-year-old said.
Her sister told her about Rod’s House, which runs a drop-in center in Yakima and a young adult shelter in Sunnyside. King lived at the Sunnyside shelter for three months, and her life drastically changed.
She became a youth outreach worker for Rod’s House, and recently was promoted to a full-time outreach case manager.
On Wednesday, she was among six others who plunged shovels into the dirt of a half-acre parcel in an east Yakima neighborhood, Yakima County’s first state licensed shelter for youths under 18. It will be built alongside another one for young adults.
The $6.2 million project is expected to be compete in the fall of 2024.
A crowd of about 50 people, including Rod’s House board members, city and county officials and other well-wishers gathered to witness the event at 1017 E. Chestnut Ave., a residential area.
There, two shelters will be built, one for youth between the ages of 13 and 17 and another for young adults between the ages of 18 and 24.
The 2022 Point-In-Time survey counted 15 people between 13 and 17 staying in emergency shelters in Yakima County. The annual homeless survey also counted 18 people between 18 and 24 living on the streets and 30 people in that age group staying in shelters countywide.
“I love this because I work with a lot of people under 18 who do not have a place to stay,” King said. “It’s amazing. They’re rock-bottom and they just need someone to come in and put their foot in the door.”
A dream
Rod’s House began to form in the early 2000s with the hope of building a homeless shelter that could house minors.
A group of concerned residents started the nonprofit Rod’s House after seeing the results of the annual Point-In-Time survey, which counts the homeless population in communities across the country on a single day. At that time, 700 homeless youth were counted in Yakima County.
The group was surprised by the number of homeless youths, many couch surfing, and a lack of services for them, said Rod’s House founding board member Rod Bryant.
“Everything they had was for adults,” he said.
The group began a backpack program at Stanton Academy to provide some supplies to students in need.
Later a drop-in center was erected in a two-story house on Naches Avenue, where youth can come during the day to get help with homework, job search, food, clothes and use the Internet.
Rod’s House for years discussed building a shelter for youth, but the liability associated with housing minors overnight was high, Bryant said.
In recent years, however, state lawmakers crafted laws supporting youth shelters in addition to providing state funding toward such programs.
“This has always been our dream,” Bryant said standing at the site Wednesday. “This dream is now going to be a reality.”
Youth shelters
Rod’s House operates an eight-bed shelter in Sunnyside for young adults between the ages of 18 and 24.
Residents have their own rooms, a community kitchen and large living room, access to computers, job searches and other resources to help them get on their feet, said Chon Marquez, Rod’s House executive director.
That shelter, outfitted more like an actual home, sees 78% of residents move into permanent housing, Marquez said.
The shelters to be built in east Yakima will offer similar services, he said.
The young adult shelter in Yakima will have 10 beds while the youth shelter will have eight beds.
The youth shelter will be licensed by the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, he said.
There will be a behavioral health specialist, case workers and staff around the clock, Marquez said.
“They don’t have to worry about food, shelter,” he said. “They can actually focus on their lives and turning things around.”
The annual cost of running the shelters is about $1 million and a mix of local, state and private funding will make it happen, he said.
Bryant thanked the city, county, state and local supporters for helping make the Rod’s House dream a reality.
“Everyone had come together for us,” he said.
