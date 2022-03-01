While the Class 2A boys regional round last week stayed directly on form, sending the top four seeds into Thursday’s quarterfinals, the 2A girls have already experienced a heavy dose of bracket busting.
Huge, in fact.
Burlington-Edison, a seven-loss team that snagged the No. 8 seed, traveled to Chehalis last Saturday to face top-seeded Tumwater and delivered the shocker of the season with a 52-47 victory that massively overloaded the bottom semifinal bracket this week in the SunDome.
Should Tumwater (22-2), suddenly a participant in Wednesday’s loser-out round, regroup and dispatch West Valley-Spokane — no small feat against a ninth-seeded team with 21 wins — the Thunderbirds would then run into No. 2 Ellensburg (23-0) in a 2 p.m. quarterfinal clash on Thursday that many envisioned as the championship final.
Tilting this half of the bracket even more, No. 3 Hudson’s Bay (18-3) could face No. 4 W.F. West (20-5) in the 12:15 p.m. quarterfinal. Before that possible pairing, W.F. West will have to deal with No. 12 Lynden (16-6), the reigning champion from 2020, in Wednesday’s elimination round.
Burlington-Edison’s reward for knocking off Tumwater is not having to face a team seeded higher than fifth — Archbishop Murphy — until Saturday’s 5 p.m. championship. That potential semifinal matchup happened two weeks ago in Northwest district play and Archbishop Murphy prevailed comfortably 59-44.
On the boys court, not only did the top four seeds all win last weekend, they did so by double-digit margins, led by No. 1 North Kitsap’s 73-42 humbling of No. 8 Sehome.
The Vikings (22-3) are seeking a repeat, having beaten Clarkston for the 2020 title, and they are a clear favorite. But an interesting quarterfinal pairing looms Thursday when North Kitsap plays Wednesday’s winner between No. 7 Port Angeles and No. 10 Franklin Pierce. Port Angeles is the only 2A team to beat the Vikings, having split a pair of league games.
The No. 2 seed in the boys tournament is omnipresent Lynden, which had to rally for its 58-48 win over Port Angeles in regional play. The Lions (19-2) have an eight-game win streak since a loss to 3A Ferndale and have four seniors from the 2020 team that placed third.
Lynden awaits either Lakewood or Sehome, two teams the Lions just beat in district play, and has a possible semifinal matchup with No. 3 R.A. Long (20-2). The Lumberjacks, whose last state appearance was in 14 years ago, have lost only to 4A Camas and an out-of-state team.
In the upper half of the bracket, should North Kitsap advance to the semifinals it could meet No. 4 Pullman (21-2), which has a nine-game win streak and has twice avenged its last loss to West Valley.
The boys championship game on Saturday is the first of the quadruple-header at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.