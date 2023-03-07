CLASS 2A

GIRLS

First team: Olivia Anderson, Ellensburg (MVP); Analise Slotemaker, Burlington-Edison; Annalee Coronado, Othello; Julia Dalan, W.F. West; Jamison Philip, Ellensburg.

Second team: Lay’lee Dixon, Prosser; Jolene Vaara, Sequim; Lily Atkins, Burlington-Edison; Kylie Waltermeyer, Tumwater; Hannah Bates, Sequim.

BOYS

First team: Anthony Canales, Lynden (MVP); Kobe Parlin, Mark Morris; Cavin Holden, R.A. Long; Harry Davies, North Kitsap; Jaedyn Brown, Pullman; Luke Brewer, Tumwater.

Second team: Kevin Flores, Prosser; Cade Orness, North Kitsap; Brant Heppner, Lynden; Dane Sykes, Pullman; Kobe Baar, Lynden; Braydon Olson, Mark Morris.

CLASS 1A

GIRLS

First team: Devin Coppinger, Nooksack Valley (MVP); KK Bass, Wapato; Kaleo Anderson, King’s; Darian Herring, Deer Park, Grace Hintz, Lynden Christian.

Second team: Demi Dykstra, Lynden Christian; Tana Hoekema, Nooksack Valley; Brooklyn Coe, Deer Park; Jaycee Goldsmith, Freeman; Ellie Bessonette, Cashmere; Daisy Poag, Lynden Christian.

BOYS

First team: Jeremiah Wright, Lynden Christian (MVP); Shane Rivera, Toppenish; Josh Perez, Toppenish; Cameron Hiatt, King’s; Nick Linhardt, King’s.

Second team: Luke Navarre, Zillah; Tyler Sipma, Lynden Christian; Mathew Russ, Blaine; Jake Shuey, Overlake; Boen Phelps, Freeman.

Tags

Having started here in the Herald-Republic sports department a few lifetimes ago, it's been my privilege to cover the high school beat in the Valley since 1987. Over the years I've tagged along with our teams to every corner of the state and somehow haven't missed a Mat Classic in Tacoma since it began in 1989 or the state cross country championships. My wife and I, both CWU graduates, raised a daughter here and love to spend time hiking on any trails from the Greenway to the Pacific Crest. When that energy isn't available, any coffee shops or breweries work just fine. Cheers! 

