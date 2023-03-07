CLASS 2A
GIRLS
First team: Olivia Anderson, Ellensburg (MVP); Analise Slotemaker, Burlington-Edison; Annalee Coronado, Othello; Julia Dalan, W.F. West; Jamison Philip, Ellensburg.
Second team: Lay’lee Dixon, Prosser; Jolene Vaara, Sequim; Lily Atkins, Burlington-Edison; Kylie Waltermeyer, Tumwater; Hannah Bates, Sequim.
BOYS
First team: Anthony Canales, Lynden (MVP); Kobe Parlin, Mark Morris; Cavin Holden, R.A. Long; Harry Davies, North Kitsap; Jaedyn Brown, Pullman; Luke Brewer, Tumwater.
Second team: Kevin Flores, Prosser; Cade Orness, North Kitsap; Brant Heppner, Lynden; Dane Sykes, Pullman; Kobe Baar, Lynden; Braydon Olson, Mark Morris.
CLASS 1A
GIRLS
First team: Devin Coppinger, Nooksack Valley (MVP); KK Bass, Wapato; Kaleo Anderson, King’s; Darian Herring, Deer Park, Grace Hintz, Lynden Christian.
Second team: Demi Dykstra, Lynden Christian; Tana Hoekema, Nooksack Valley; Brooklyn Coe, Deer Park; Jaycee Goldsmith, Freeman; Ellie Bessonette, Cashmere; Daisy Poag, Lynden Christian.
BOYS
First team: Jeremiah Wright, Lynden Christian (MVP); Shane Rivera, Toppenish; Josh Perez, Toppenish; Cameron Hiatt, King’s; Nick Linhardt, King’s.
Second team: Luke Navarre, Zillah; Tyler Sipma, Lynden Christian; Mathew Russ, Blaine; Jake Shuey, Overlake; Boen Phelps, Freeman.
