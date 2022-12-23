SEATTLE -- Freezing rain has brought Seattle-area bus service to a halt and closed runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday morning.
Sheets of ice, some thick enough to skate on, coated the region’s roads, grinding all but the most essential or ill-advised travel to a halt and overwhelming emergency response.
One runway out of three at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reopened shortly before 7 a.m., spokesperson Perry Cooper said. All runways were closed earlier Friday, an “unprecedented” scenario that operations staff couldn’t recall occurring in at least the past 30 years, Cooper said.
The ice is so thick on the runways that crews have been making multiple passes with de-icing liquid to get to bare concrete. Limited operations will continue to be weather dependent, Cooper said, and travelers should check with their airlines for updates on flights.
The scene on roads and sidewalks up and down the Puget Sound region is one of mayhem. Emergency response and transportation officials are pleading with the public to stay indoors for all but the most important trips. Even walking is discouraged; the ice is so thick, everyone is at risk of injury.
Since noon yesterday, Washington State Patrol troopers have responded to more than 250 collisions and spinouts in King County alone, spokesperson Rick Johnson said on Twitter. Seattle Fire Department crews have dispatched to over 200 calls so far Friday.
U.S. Highway 2 was closed in both directions at Gold Bar, due to downed trees and icy conditions. The road is likely to remain closed for hours, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a tweet.
As of 11:15 a.m., 523 flights arriving at or departing from Sea-Tac were canceled and 166 were delayed, according to the tracking website FlightAware. Cooper said six flights had to be diverted to a different airport. He warned that plane de-icing could take longer than usual.
David Foulke arrived at Sea-Tac at midnight for a flight to Washington, D.C., via Chicago. When he finally boarded 12 hours later, his plane sat on the tarmac for two hours.
“It’s pretty chaotic,” he said of the scene at Sea-Tac. His flight began taxiing around 1:30 pm.
Runways at Paine Field in Everett were also closed Friday morning, but reopened around 10 a.m., according to a spokesperson.
Even for snowplows the conditions are tough: In Snohomish County, a tree fell on a plow and on I-90 near Spokane, a car rear-ended one the state’s snowplows.
