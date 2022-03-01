It’s been two years since the last Class 1A state basketball tournament, but don’t be surprised if this week’s return to the SunDome looks a lot like 2020.
At least at the top.
The King’s boys and Lynden Christian girls were champions when the nets last came down and they are the top seeds this week with four loser-out games slated for Wednesday in each tournament.
Last week’s regional round offered little in the way of upsets for the top tier as the top four seeds in boys and girls advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals with one exception — the No. 5 Toppenish boys besting No. 4 Freeman.
While the boys have some compelling challengers in the mix for a gold ball, King’s is the overwhelming favorite. It’s something the Knights are used to, having earned trophies in each of the last eight state tournaments with three titles.
This King’s crew is 22-2 with a 20-game win streak and victories over a batch of big schools such as Tahoma, Lake Stevens, Gonzaga Prep and Everett. The two losses came early against 4A Woodinville and 3A title favorite Garfield.
To reach its sixth championship final since 2013, King’s will face either Seattle Academy or Annie Wright in the quarterfinals and then a likely SCAC foe in the semifinals with Toppenish possibly headed to a fourth meeting with No. 6 Zillah on Thursday.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Lynden Christian (19-1) is the No. 2 seed with its only loss to 2A contender Lynden on Jan. 28. The Lyncs, who two years ago fell to King’s in overtime for the title, have played a full season in the tough and tested Northwest League and will face either Blaine or Quincy in the quarterfinals.
Toppenish’s win over Freeman sent the Scotties (21-2) into Wednesday’s loser-out round with a tall task after that — a quarterfinal against No. 3 Life Christian. The Eagles are 20-1 with a season-opening loss to 3A Mount Tahoma and an overtime regional win over Zillah last week.
Saturday’s boys championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The King’s boys may feel like an annual fixture in the state hierarchy, but Lynden Christian’s girls own the house. The program has produced 13 state titles including, oddly, championships in the last four even-numbered years — 2020, 2018, 2016 and 2014. This edition is 19-4 with a 13-game win streak. The Lyncs, who have always scheduled extremely tough, started 0-2 and 6-4 with losses to Snohomish, Arlington, Nooksack Valley and Tumwater.
If you’re a Northwest League fan, you’re hoping for and expecting a third meeting between Lynden Christian and second-seeded Nooksack Valley (18-3), which beat LC 74-68 on Dec. 16 and fell 54-51 on Feb. 11.
For that to happen, Lynden Christian will likely have to deal with No. 4 Montesano (20-1), which has won 20 in a row, in Friday’s semifinals while Nooksack Valley follows with a possible pairing against No. 3 Cashmere (19-1), which has won 14 straight.
