Chris Corry
Age: 38.
Community of residence: Yakima.
Occupation: Insurance broker.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, University of Washington.
Community service: Board of directors, Yakima County Crime Stoppers; advisory board, Salvation Army of Yakima; foster parent; Southwest Rotary of Yakima member.
Previous elected office: State House, 2019-present.
Endorsements: National Federation of Business, Washington Farm Bureau, Washington Affordable Housing Council.
Tracy Rushing
Age: 37.
Community of residence: White Salmon.
Occupation: Emergency room physician, pediatrician.
Education: Medical school at University of Virginia.
Community service: Provides food via Gorge Gleaning and the Washington Gorge Action Program, Willing Workers on Organic Farms host.
Previous elected office: University of Virginia Honor Committee.
Endorsements: Washington Housing Alliance Action Fund, Run For Something.
Gina Mosbrucker
Age: 57.
Community of residence: Goldendale.
Occupation: CEO and general manager of Quality Inn & Suites, owner of Touch of Class Dance & Gymnastics Studio.
Education: Bachelors degree in political science, University of Washington; Harvard University Leadership Certification.
Community service: Goldendale Chamber of Commerce, volunteers for Relay for Life, American Lung Association, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, serves food to needy at holidays.
Previous elected office: State House since 2014.
Endorsement: Washington State Council of Firefighters, Washington State Retirees Association, Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.
Devin Kuh
Age: 29.
Community of Residence: White Salmon.
Occupation: High School match teacher at The Bush School.
Education: Master's degree in teaching math and science; Seattle Pacific University.
Community service: Volunteers with river stewardship organizations.
Previous elected office: None.
Endorsements: Yakima City Councilwoman Eliana Macias, American Federation of Teachers (Wash.), Yakima County Democrats.