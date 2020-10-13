Chris Corry

Age: 38.

Community of residence: Yakima.

Occupation: Insurance broker.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, University of Washington.

Community service: Board of directors, Yakima County Crime Stoppers; advisory board, Salvation Army of Yakima; foster parent; Southwest Rotary of Yakima member.

Previous elected office: State House, 2019-present.

Endorsements: National Federation of Business, Washington Farm Bureau, Washington Affordable Housing Council.

Tracy Rushing

Age: 37.

Community of residence: White Salmon.

Occupation: Emergency room physician, pediatrician.

Education: Medical school at University of Virginia.

Community service: Provides food via Gorge Gleaning and the Washington Gorge Action Program, Willing Workers on Organic Farms host.

Previous elected office: University of Virginia Honor Committee.

Endorsements: Washington Housing Alliance Action Fund, Run For Something.

Gina Mosbrucker

Age: 57.

Community of residence: Goldendale.

Occupation: CEO and general manager of Quality Inn & Suites, owner of Touch of Class Dance & Gymnastics Studio.

Education: Bachelors degree in political science, University of Washington; Harvard University Leadership Certification.

Community service: Goldendale Chamber of Commerce, volunteers for Relay for Life, American Lung Association, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, serves food to needy at holidays.

Previous elected office: State House since 2014.

Endorsement: Washington State Council of Firefighters, Washington State Retirees Association, Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.

Devin Kuh

Age: 29.

Community of Residence: White Salmon.

Occupation: High School match teacher at The Bush School.

Education: Master's degree in teaching math and science; Seattle Pacific University.

Community service: Volunteers with river stewardship organizations.

Previous elected office: None.

Endorsements: Yakima City Councilwoman Eliana Macias, American Federation of Teachers (Wash.), Yakima County Democrats.