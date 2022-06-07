This weekend is Free Fishing Weekend in Washington state. With virtually all of the streams now open in our region and almost all of the lakes and ponds open, some recently stocked with trout, there will be some good opportunities to get out and fish this weekend.
The Free Fishing Weekend was established years ago to encourage folks to get out and give fishing a try, without having to buy a license. All other rules and regulations still need to be followed, but it is a good opportunity to get new anglers and kids out to enjoy some time fishing.
There are plenty of good choices of where to fish if someone wants to get out and take advantage of the weekend.
Recently, trout have been planted in Bumping Lake, Clear Lake, Tims Ponds, Indian Flats Pond, and Sarg Hubbard Pond. Sarg Hubbard Pond is open for youth and special needs anglers only.
Other popular local lakes, including the I-82 ponds in the lower Yakima Valley and Rotary Lake near Yakima, along with Fio Rito and Matoon Lake in Kittitas County, were stocked with trout in mid-May.
This year anglers also have a chance to win some nice prizes by catching tagged trout that have been planted in lakes around the state. Some $37,000 in prizes are up for grabs to anglers who catch a trout with a special white tag. Lakes in our region that have been planted with the tagged trout include Myron, Lost, Rotary, Tims Ponds and I-82 Ponds #4 and #6 in Yakima County. In Kittitas County the tagged trout have been planted in Matoon, Fio Rito, and Easton Pond.
If you catch a tagged trout, you need to go to WDFW’s website to register the tag and receive information for collecting your prize.
The rivers and creeks in our area opened for fishing on Memorial Day Weekend, but with the heavy rains in the mountains, the streams are running high and muddy. Fishing is pretty difficult in those conditions.
Even though the river has been high and off-colored, anglers are still having some success on the Yakima River for spring chinook salmon. The Yakima is open from just above the I-82 Bridge at Union Gap to just below the Roza Dam for hatchery origin spring chinook. If the river drops into better fishing shape in the near future, the catching will definitely improve.
It’s looking like the cooler temperatures have slowed the start of the annual kokanee fishing at Rimrock Lake. But warmer weather should get the little landlocked sockeye salmon in a biting mood soon.
The landlocked coho salmon have been biting at Riffe Lake. Last week Virg Umbarger, Mike Schell and I ventured over to the big reservoir on the Cowlitz River and had good luck catching the silvers there. The fish are nice-sized already, with some of the little salmon running to 17 inches in length. There are triploid rainbow trout in Riffe too, but we only caught a couple of those, and they were not as big as the silvers.
Other angling options for Free Fishing Weekend include heading to the Columbia River, or one of the reservoirs in Eastern Washington, for some smallmouth bass or walleye. Potholes Reservoir is always a good springtime option for bass, walleye and trout. And the fishing has been good on the Columbia for walleye in spots all the way from McNary Dam down to The Dalles Dam.
Recent dam counts show good numbers of shad swimming up the Columbia, and June is always a good time to try for these feisty fish. So far, some 300,000 shad have migrated up through the fish ladders at Bonneville Dam, and many more are expected. Last year five and a half million shad migrated up the Columbia, providing some really good fishing for those so inclined.
Not the best eating of the anadromous fish that return to the Columbia, shad are still very fun to catch on light tackle. Right now, the best fishing is just below Bonneville, but in the next few weeks anglers will have a good shot at them below John Day and McNary Dams.
Summer chinook fishing is also open now on the Columbia, and although the catching hasn’t been red hot, those anglers putting in their time have been catching a fish or two in the big river above John Day and The Dalles Dams.
No matter what kind of fish you enjoy catching, or where you like to fish, this weekend should be an excellent time to get out and give it a try. Many of the lakes in the region have been planted with trout and you don’t need a license to fish this Saturday or Sunday. You might even catch one of the hundreds of trout tagged for prizes offered in this year’s trout derby, so you have that going for you, which is nice.
