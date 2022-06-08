To the editor — Caught in the line of fire.

You look at any gang in the United States. All of these gags were created as a repercussion of racism — yes, racism.

And who started racism? White folks, that's who.

It's not like gangs were created to break the law. Gangs were created as a means of survival in a white world that is fundamentally against them. Survival is survival.

When you are dealt a hand that automatically puts you on defense, then your only choice is to defy everything your parents taught you, and choose the gang that best supports your desires — it's an afterthought that they're all bad. But survival in today's world will require you to make a choice: Do I go red or blue?

Young children should not have to make decisions like this. White people should be very proud. I know that I am not. But until people who look like me wake the hell up and end racism, gangs will be a necessity of life for some. You cure racism and you will cure the problem with gangs. Amen.

FRANK SHIRLEY

Yakima