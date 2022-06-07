Rose Ylitalo, 101, died on May 25, 2022 at Arcadia Healthcare Parkside in Union Gap, WA. She was born on March 21, 1921 to Giacomo and Maria (Aiello) Lucido in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Rose was the second youngest of nine children and was raised in the Gloucester area. Rose worked in fish processing plants in Gloucester and, in the mid-1950s, she became a pen pal with Roy Ylitalo, a Tieton resident. They corresponded for several months before Roy invited her to travel to Tieton to meet him in August 1956. It was love at first sight and they were married on August 21, 1956 in Yakima, WA, two weeks after their initial meeting. Rose and Roy resided on the family apple ranch and raised their two children (Gina and Tracy) there. Rose worked at Kobli-Larson Fruit for several years and later at Strand Fruit before her retirement in the mid-1980s. Rose enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. She especially loved to be with family and friends. Rose made friends easily and was often the life of the party, telling stories and relaying the latest jokes she had heard. Rose had a wonderful sense of humor and she will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Rose is survived by her children Gina Ylitalo (David Nelson) and Tracy Ylitalo; grandchildren LeAnne Sloan and Don Sloan (Melissa); great-grandchildren Nolan Sloan and Natalie Sloan as well as several nieces and nephews, many who reside in the Gloucester area. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Ylitalo, daughter Barbara Sloan, son-in-law Jim Sloan, granddaughter RonLynne Sloan; her four brothers Gasper Lucido, Frank Lucido, Joseph Lucido, and Dominic Lucido; her four sisters Frances Ciaramitaro, Grace Favazza, Jennie Lucido, and Catherine Comeau; and a number of nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Elizabeth Robbins, as well as to the staff at Arcadia Healthcare Parkside for their loving care of Rose. A memorial service will be on Friday June 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. in the Keith and Keith Funeral Home located at 902 West Yakima Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
