Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson has agreed to pay $5,500 in a settlement agreement over alleged violations of the Open Public Meetings Act.
Arthur West, an attorney from Thurston County, filed the lawsuit on May 7, 2021, in Yakima County Superior Court. The Yakima Health District’s Board of Health and Yakima County commissioners were named in the lawsuit. Anderson and fellow commissioners Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde also were individually named, meaning they were sued in their individual capacity.
West alleged commissioners held several meetings via email and in closed sessions in violation of the OPMA.
He alleged commissioners — who also serve on the health board — held closed or improperly noticed meetings several times in January 2021, once on Feb. 1, 2021, and again on March 10, 2021.
West sought an injunction preventing commissioners from continuing the alleged acts in addition to monetary damages in the amount of $500 for each first offense and $1,000 for each subsequent offense.
Anderson couldn’t be reached by phone Monday nor did he immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
Anderson is the only party to the settlement, which requires him to complete OMPA training for local elected officials.
The settlement dismisses the matter with prejudice against Anderson, but leaves the door open for possible judgments or settlements involving Linde and McKinney.
West’s lawsuit mirrors another one filed by Yakima Health First member Angie Girard. She filed her lawsuit alleging OPMA violations over a similar timeline cited in West’s case after commissioners approved an ordinance giving themselves more power on the health board and setting term limits for nonelected health board members. The local changes to the health board makeup were put on hold as a new state law took effect governing the composition of health boards.
Girard was represented by Yakima attorney Liz Hallock, who won a $13,000 settlement against the county in 2020 in another OPMA case. Hallock alleged previous commissioners violated the OPMA when they attended a 2018 Chamber of Commerce luncheon together, constituting a quorum. West also won a settlement in a nearly identical case against commissioners about that time.
Girard’s and West’s lawsuits were combined only for pretrial purposes and discovery of information. Any judgments and settlements are to be handled separately because Anderson isn’t named in Girard’s lawsuit, according to a court order.
In her lawsuit, Girard alleged commissioners discussed the ordinance in private and requested health district staff to draft a resolution reflecting the new ordinance in email exchanges that constituted a quorum.
Girard’s lawsuit individually named McKinney and Linde, but not Anderson. Girard said Anderson didn’t appear to be involved in the emails directing health district staff to draft a resolution.
West’s lawsuit alleged that there were several emails on other topics from Anderson to McKinney and Linde.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.