Extreme heat can be particularly hard on unsheltered homeless people who often lack the means to stay cool and hydrated.
In effort to help those in need through this summer, the Homeless Network of Yakima County has teamed with the Yakima Herald-Republic on an extreme heat supply drive to provide needed items to those who are living on the streets.
The drive will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Wray’s grocery store at 5606 Summitview Ave.
Items sought are bottled water, sunscreen, cooling cloths, bug repellant and crocs (rubber sandals). Donations also can be made through Amazon, where items can be purchased and sent to the network.
Donated items will be documented and distributed to service providers in the network. A report will be available to the public on the network’s website.
Organizers ask the public to keep their donations focused on the items being sought. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the network currently lacks the space to process and store additional items.
Items outside the scope of the drive will be donated to the Union Gospel Mission and will not be recorded in the report.
A 2021 survey identified 261 people living without shelter in Yakima County with 138 sleeping outside, a 75% increase over the previous year. More than a third of those unsheltered have been chronically homeless.
For more information, contact Lee Murdock at 509-834-8173 or Lee@HomelessNetworkYC.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.