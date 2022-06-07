Downtown Yakima has four new rainbow crosswalks, just in time for Pride Month.
Rainbows were painted onto the crosswalks at the intersection of Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way and North Naches Avenue on Monday by the Yakima Pride group. It is the first group to paint crosswalks under a new city of Yakima program.
The rainbow design represents the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. The plus in LGBTQ+ represents intersexual, asexual or allies.
June is recognized as Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community and commemorates the 1969 Stonewall uprising in Manhattan. Pride Month often features parades, pageants and protests across the U.S.
Pride is more than just celebrating one month a year, said Joshua Hastings, vice president of Yakima Pride.
“It’s community. Yakima Pride’s an organization and we’re trying to do our best to represent a marginalized community. We’re a community that has always been in Yakima, and that’s important to recognize, but also this is symbolic for the community that lives here,” Hastings said.
The crosswalks show support to LGBTQ+ members in Yakima, Hastings said.
“It’s a symbol to the community, not just the city but to the county. Especially that you know you are accepted here,” said Yakima Pride Treasurer Kyle Curtis.
The location for the display near Single Hill Brewing and The Seasons Performance Hall also carries meaning.
“This area of significance is important,” Curtis said. “We have our Yakima Pride office here. We’ve also got a local business that is LGBT supportive, and you’ve got the YMCA. So it’s just kind of an icon of support to the community.”
The nonprofit first reached out to the city in 2019. The group worked with the Yakima City Council and the city’s arts commission to create an ordinance and application process. Under the city ordinance, only nonprofit and community groups can apply to paint a crosswalk, and they must pay for the design, installation, materials and upkeep.
“They (Yakima Pride) wanted to follow suit with other cities across the country that have painted their crosswalks rainbow with Pride flags,” said Yakima council member Soneya Lund. “We had to write an ordinance that allows layouts and stipulations. They had to be within a certain size for safety reasons, in order to keep everybody safe. And it’s also something really, really pretty.”
The crosswalks were painted with thermoplastic paint that requires propane torches for application. It is made up of resin, pigment, glass beads and filler and is the same material used for markings on streets and freeways. Thermoplastic paint requires less maintenance and lasts longer than water-based paints.
Yakima Pride’s rainbow crosswalks are more than LGBTQ+ pride. The nonprofit is also showing pride for Yakima, said Yakima Pride secretary Kaimu Peneku.
“It’s just our way of expressing our pride for our city and really bringing the community together. This is kind of the bow tie on the suit of Yakima,” Peneku said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.