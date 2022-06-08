District 4 Q&A The Yakima Herald-Republic in early June asked District 4 congressional candidates for their position on a variety of local and national issues. Their responses will be published ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election as part of a weekly series. Look for the next Q&A online and in print on Wednesday, June 15.

Loren Culp Name: Loren Culp Age: 61 Community of residence: Moses Lake Occupation: U.S. Army veteran, former Republic police chief, political candidate Education: Unknown Community service: Unknown Previously elected office: None

Benancio Garcia Name: Benancio “Benny” Garcia Age: 50 Community of residence: Sunnyside Occupation: Tanker crewman in the U.S. Army and National Guard, Americorps supervisor at OIC of Washington, loan specialist and community development specialist U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Education: B.A. from Yakima Valley Community College Community service: Americorps, Northwest Harvest, working with at-risk youth, community cleanup Previous elected office: None Anything else of note: Garcia is the plaintiff in one of two lawsuits filed over new voting boundaries in the Yakima Valley.

Corey Gibson Name: Corey Gibson Age: 44 Community of residence: Selah Occupation: Owner of marketing company Nexus Creative Studios Education: Some college education Community service: Foster First board member; former creative director for Walt Disney Company's largest employee volunteer project Flashback; winner of the Horatio Alger/Louis Feinstein Humanitarian Award Previous elected office: None

Brad Klippert Name: Brad Klippert Age: 64 Community of residence: Kennewick Occupation: Aviator in the U.S. Army, Commander of the Washington State Guard, Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy Education: EMT training from Columbia Basin College; paramedic training from Central Washington University; bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science and Biblical Studies from Northwest University; master’s in teaching from City University Community service: The ARC of Washington state, the National Federation of Independent Business, the Association of Washington Business, the Fraternal Order of Police, Washington Council, the Washington Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, the Washington Food Industry Association Previous elected office: State representative for District 8, 2008-present

Jacek Kobiesa Name: Jacek Kobiesa Age: 57 Community of residence: Pasco Occupation: Mechanical engineer Education: B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from WSU Community service: None Previous elected office: None

Dan Newhouse Name: Dan Newhouse Age: 66 Community of residence: Sunnyside Occupation: Third generation Yakima Valley farmer operating an 850-acre farm near Sunnyside. Small business owner Education: B.S. in Agricultural Economics from Washington State University; graduate of the Ag Forestry Leadership Program Community service: Past president of Hop Growers of America, Hop Growers of Washington, and Yakima County Farm Bureau; former member of the Columbia River Task Force and Central Washington Fair Board; current NRA member Previous elected office: Central Washington’s Representative in Congress, 2015 - present; Washington State House of Representatives, 2003-2009

Jerrod Sessler Name: Jerrod Sessler Age: 52 Community of residence: Prosser Occupation: Catapult topwatch with the U.S. Navy, former NASCAR driver, entrepreneur, full-time political candidate Education: Engineering and Applied Science degree from Highline Community College; correspondence course in Mechanical Engineering at Kennedy-Western University; certificate in mechanical engineering from the University of Tennessee Community service: NAVY Veteran, Hope4Youth Foundation Previous elected office: None

Doug White Name: Doug White Age: 60 Community of residence: Yakima Occupation: Global project manager Education: Bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University; master’s degree from San Jose State Community service: Digital marketing for the Gay Games Previous elected office: None