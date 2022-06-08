English instructor Olivia Hernández earned the 2022 Robert M. Leadon Excellence in Teaching Award from the Yakima Valley College Foundation, according to a YVC news release.
Each year, the foundation chooses a winner based on nominations from students, staff and alumni. Hernández stood out for her passion for students, the release said. She helped students navigate learning during the COVID pandemic and values her connections with them.
Hernández grew up in the Yakima Valley and was involved with YVC’s Running Start program in high school. She went to university in Seattle and lived there for a decade before returning to Yakima. She joined YVC as an instructor in 2018, the release said.
The award comes with a $1,000 prize. Hernández will receive the award at YVC’s commencement ceremony June 17, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.