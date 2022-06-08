Although the official first day of summer is ahead of us still, it already feels like summer. Air conditioners are humming. Shorts and tank tops are in heavy rotation.
Some events and festivities instantly conjure images and memories of summer. Cruising Yakima Avenue is as traditional as cutting the first watermelon of the year.
This weekend offers barbecue, adventures on four wheels and family musical fun. Whatever you do, enjoy it with those you love.
Bottles, Brews, Barbeques
Check out the live music, beer and barbecue Friday and Saturday at Vintner’s Village, Cabernet Court in Prosser.
The 2022 Bottles, Brews, Barbeques is a 21-and-older fundraising event for the Prosser Memorial Health Foundation. Teams from all over the Pacific Northwest will compete in a juried competition by the Pacific Northwest Barbecue Association.
The festival dinner is from 6-10 p.m. Friday. It features catered chef stations and music by XYZ and the Boomers. Tickets cost $125, but remember: It’s all for a good cause.
The competition on Saturday, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will showcase local wineries, breweries and live music from Flat Possum Pickers at 10:30 a.m., XYZ and the Boomers at 1 p.m., and Knutzen Brothers at 3 p.m.
There will also be a cornhole tournament, with four games guaranteed. Interested participants can register by using the Scoreholio app.
General admission tickets for Saturday cost $20 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Rprosserbbq.
Hypnotic Mayhem
Ron Stubbs is bringing his rock ‘n’ roll hypnotist show to Hop Capital Brewing at 8 p.m. Friday. Hop Capital is at 2920 River Road, No. 6.
Stubbs’ show isn’t your ordinary hypnotist show; he combines comedy and fast-paced entertainment to open the minds of the audience members.
Yakima comedian Bahiyyih Mudd will be the special guest. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Rhypnotist.
Operation Mayhem
Roller derby returns to Yakima on Saturday as the Wine Country Crushers lace up their skates and tighten their helmets and pads.
Roller derby is a full-contact, women’s flat track sport. The Crushers are taking on Whidbey Island’s roller derby team at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Barrel, 13 Ranchrite Road. Following the bout, stay for a developing skater’s scrimmage at 3 p.m.
A ticket costs $5 per person; ages 12 and younger are free.
Cruisin’ the Ave.
Cruising Yakima Avenue is a participation AND spectator event. The first cruise of the summer is Saturday from 6-10 p.m., up and down Yakima Avenue.
Spectators will line up along the avenue, watching Vintiques, low-riders and all sorts of unique vehicles partake in this summer tradition. Vehicles also stop in surrounding parking lots and throw open their doors and hoods for admirers.
In addition, the Yakima Vintiques Car Club is hosting a food drive from 6-9 p.m. Saturday night. Donations of food and personal-care items will be collected at Coffee Cravings, 118 W. Yakima Ave., and will benefit Rod’s House, a resource for young adults experiencing homelessness and housing instability.
Harmonica Pocket
Harmonica Pocket is bringing music for children of all ages to The Seasons Performance Hall at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Seasons is at 101 N. Naches Ave.
Harmonica Pocket has entertained children and adults with energetic, engaging movement, including shows of originals and reworked traditional songs. Solo shows combine looped music to build a band sound using acoustic guitar, ukulele, wah-wah pedal guitar effects and a harmonica.
Harmonica Pocket is an interactive and improvised show for all ages. The whole audience will laugh, sing and move.
General admission tickets cost $15, and a family four-pack is available for $50. For tickets and more information, visit theseasonsyakima.com.
